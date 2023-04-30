Boil water advisory in effect in the Town of Lyme

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the Town of Lyme are under a boil water advisory after a water main break Saturday morning.

According to the town supervisor, a water main broke around 5 AM Saturday just west of the Village of Chaumont bridge.

Though repaired by 1 PM Saturday, officials say there is a 24 hour boil water advisory in place in Districts 1-5. This advisory goes through 1 PM Sunday.

