CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie L. Vargas, 73, of Carthage, passed away at Albany Medical Center with her husband by her side on April 27, 2023.

She was born on July 28, 1949, in Carthage, NY and is the daughter of the late Dorothy Raymond. Bonnie was a graduate of Carthage Central School. Bonnie worked on Fort Crum as a civilian employee where she retired from the New York National Guard.

On January 8, 1972, she married Hector Luis Vargas in a private marriage ceremony in Carthage.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Hector Luis Vargas Sr., their children, Hector Luis Vargas Jr., and his companion Chad LaPlante of Rome, Amy Jo Reitz and her husband, Dustin of Theresa, her grandchildren, Eric Keith Reitz and Dustin Henry Reitz. Bonnie is also survived by her beloved cats.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting, crocheting, fishing, and helping all the cats she could help.

Bonnie is predeceased by her mother Dorothy, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

