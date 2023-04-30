Christopher Lawrence Reynolds, 39, of Ogdensburg

Christopher Lawrence Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2023 at the age of 39. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Lawrence Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2023 at the age of 39.

Chris was born in Ogdensburg, NY on September 14th, 1983. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 2002.

Chris was born with a naturally sweet and kind soul, a heart of gold, a big smile for everyone he met and was always a joy to be around. He was fearless and independent. He was strong-willed and stubborn, but those traits defined Chris.

There was nothing more he loved in life than his children, Baby Christopher, Kaden, and Raelynn. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his dog, Nikita; drinking Mountain Dew, playing video games, and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris was a strong fighter, but he is now sailing on a journey to shores that we cannot see. We know that he is free from pain and is floating peacefully with his (predecessors) son, baby Christopher Reynolds; his brother, Jeffrey Arquitt; his grandfather, Laurence “Poppy” Reynolds; his grandmother, Nancy Arquitt; his uncle, Lawrence Arquitt; and his aunt, Rose Arquitt.

Chris is survived by his children, Kaden Reynolds and Raelynn Miller; his mother, Andrea Snyder and step-father, Dan Snyder; his father, Jeffrey Arquitt; his brother Dan Snyder (Vivia Rodriguez), his sisters, Kristen Arquitt, Brittany Snyder (Zack Finsel); Valerie Longley (Kevin Longley), his niece, Sophia; his nephew, Jackson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and caring friends.

Funeral Services for Chris will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with calling hours being held from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to come and share fond memories and stories.

