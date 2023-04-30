Clara J. Reff, 89, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Clara J. Reff, 89, died Tuesday, April 25th, at Samaritan Summit Village, where she resided for the past three years.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 3rd, from 10am until 1pm, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A funeral mass will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Arthur LaBaff officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Clara was born September 18th, 1933, in the Town of Root, N.Y., the daughter of Clyde and Freda Moyer Fitzer. She graduated from Oppenheim-Ephratah Schools. She attended BOCES and Jefferson Community College to become a Nurses Aid. Clara later became a Certified Child Care Assistant.

On December 21st, 1957, she married Harold A. Reff in Dolgeville. He predeceased her.

She was employed at Bromax Manufacturing in Watertown, later at Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, and for a number of years she worked for her daughter at Lots of Tots Daycare in Clayton.

Clara enjoyed cooking and painting.

Surviving is her daughter Julie Hooson of Clayton; five sons, Harold (Lorie) of New Jersey, Tim (Brenda) of Cape Vincent, Mickey (Chassity) of Cape Vincent, Mark (Laura) of Clayton, and Hoyt and his girlfriend Peggy of Watertown; her grandchildren, Mike Hooson, Joshua Reff, Nathan (Melonie) Reff, Nicole Reff, Amber Reff, and Jillian Reff; ten great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A granddaughter, Lucy Reff, one brother Robert Fitzer, and one sister Nillia Nellis, predeceased her.

Donations can be made in her name to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

