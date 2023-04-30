Kimberly A. TenEyck-Crosby, 34, of Hammond

Kimberly A. TenEyck-Crosby, 34, 187 Walrath Road, Hammond passed away Thursday morning April 27, 2023 at her home after her courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Kimberly A. TenEyck-Crosby, 34, 187 Walrath Road, Hammond passed away Thursday morning April 27, 2023 at her home after her courageous battle with cancer. She was under the care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 1 at 5:00 at the Morristown Fire Department Meeting/Community Room, Morris Street, Morristown, with Deacon David Demers, officiating.

A reception will follow at the Fire Station.

Public calling hours will be Monday afternoon from 3-5 at the Fire Station.

If friends desire contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 10727, Rochester, New York 14610

Kim was born on December 5, 1988 in Ogdensburg a daughter of David Glenn and Ann Marie Crosby TenEyck.

On May 5, 2011 Kim married Gary Crosby.

Surviving Kim is her significant other Steve Tillich, two sons, Landon Crosby and Ethan Tillich, her father David Glenn TenEyck, Ogdensburg, four sisters: Shannon Clement and her husband, Chris, of Morristown, Tiffany Bartlett and her husband, James of Heuvelton, Chelsea TenEyck.

Brier Hill, Whitney TenEyck and her significant other Jeremy of Redwood, two brothers: Jordan G. and his fiancé, Shelby of Heuvelton and David K. of Ogdensburg.

Also surviving are stepchildren, Allissa Tillich, of Brushton; Tyler Tillich, of Hammond and Natalee Tillich of Hammond and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Kimberly Ann is predeceased by her mother Ann Crosby TenEyck, and infant son Braydon Crosby.

Kim attended Morristown Central School and went to work as soon as she could.

She worked at “NED’s” in Hammond, then at the Harbor Inn in Morristown and then worked at Cattleman’s in Morristown, for a short time at the Dollar General in Ogdensburg and was the Food Service Manager at Echos in Edwardsville.

Health reasons forced her to retire in 2020.

Kim was a member of the Hammond Fire and Rescue Department and prior for seven (7) years a member of the Brier Hill Fire Department where she served on the Dive Team.

