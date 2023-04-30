Leona J. (Rogers) Boprey, 92, formerly of DeKalb Junction

Leona J. (Rogers) Boprey, 92, of Hyde Park, Vermont and formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on April 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home. (Source: Funeral Home)

HYDE PARK, Vermont (WWNY) - Leona J. (Rogers) Boprey, 92, of Hyde Park, Vermont and formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on April 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.

There will be a graveside service, Saturday, May 6, 2023, 12 PM at the East DeKalb Cemetery, Pastor Reginald Curtis officiating.

Leona is survived by her sons, James “Jimmy” Rogers of DeKalb Junction, Kimball and his wife Lynn Rogers of Kentucky, daughters, Judith Poirier of West Virginia, Pamela Rogers of New Hampshire, Karen Dupont of Vermont, a special niece, Regina “Jean” Stewart of Arizona, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Rudolph Wade, Waneta DeFreest and Thelma Putnam.

She was born on September 5,1930, in Hancock, Vermont, the daughter of the late Perley and Bertha Manning Wade. She graduated from the Vera Hanks School of Nursing in Vermont as an LPN. Leona married Cleo Rogers on November 30, 1946. He predeceased her on September 24, 2004. Later she married Harold Thomas Boprey on November 24, 2008, he predeceased her on September 19, 2011. Her last job was as a librarian for CSEP in Canton, NY, prior to that she was an LPN at Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, Vermont. Leona was a prior member at the Fresh Start Fellowship Church in Rensselaer Falls, NY, the United Trinity Assembly of God Church in Hyde Park, Vermont, the Hyde Park VFW Post 7779.

She loved music, reading, doing crossword puzzles, picture puzzles, crocheting, dancing, coloring, reading cards, bird watching and flower gardening. She shared her love of music by volunteering to play at her church, the local nursing homes and senior housing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newport Ambulance Service, PO Box 911, Newport Vermont, 05655, or the Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice and Lamoille County Cancer Network.

Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

