Rubber ducks fill Long Pond for the 29th Adironduck Race

By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) -By the thousands, these yellow and silver rubber duckies splashed into Long Pond, marking the 29th annual Adironduck Race.

Melissa Kelly says her family has been coming out for over a decade.

“We try to go on the far side of the bridge usually and get right down by the water. You get a really good view of all those ducks going in at once and then just fanning out,” said Kelly.

The Oswegatchie Educational Center holds this annual race to offer camperships, or camp scholarships.

Every dollar raised by each rubber ducky paddling its way to the finish line will keep the summer camp at a low cost.

The center’s executive director say for years this event’s turnout has been a success.

“It’s a great way for people to come out have a great family day. Free entertainment, delicious food, just a way to give back to an organization that provides services back to the many many communities across New York State,” said Oswegatchie Educational Center Executive Director Todd Lighthall.

Lighthall says alumni campers and their families return every year, whether it’s spectating from the sidelines or in the action.

“They just come here, they got a big smile on their face, and they are so impressed to see the camp grow and develop and change over the years and they are just proud to be a part of it,” said Lighthall.

“This year’s duck race raised around $8 thousand, a little shy from the $89 thousand raised last year. Nevertheless, Lighthall says any amount helps the campers at Oswegatchie.

