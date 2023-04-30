Saturday Sports: Lacrosse across the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of high school lacrosse action on Saturday despite the soggy weather, with contests on both the boys’ and girls’ side.

We begin on the boys’ side at Watertown High where the Cyclones hosted West Genesee in a non-league battle of the top 2 teams in Class B.

West Genesee opens the scoring when Liam Burns goes low for the tally: 1-0 Wildcats.

Watertown answers when Mick O’Donnell scores 1 of his 2 goals on the day, tying the game at 1.

With the score 3-1 Wildcats, Jack Clough nets one of his 4 goals in the game to put the Cyclones within 1.

A bit later, it’s Clough with the low runner tying the game at 3.

But West Genesee goes on to nip Watertown 16-15.

On the girls’ side, a non-league meeting in Adams as South Jeff hosted Auburn.

The Lady Spartans strike first when Savannah Hodges drives to the net for the score: 1-0 Lady Spartans.

Then it was Madelyn Barney going top shelf for the tally: 2-0 South Jeff.

A bit later, Hodges scores her 2nd of the game from a tough angle: 3-0 South Jeff.

Paisley Cook makes it 4-0 Lady Saprtans.

South Jeff rolls past Auburn 18-8.

On the diamond, South Jeff looked to stay unbeaten as they hosted the Sandy Creek Comets.

Landon Porter went 1 for 2 with 2 RBI’s and Zach Blevins and Corey Roberts combined on a 3 hitter as South Jeff beat Sandy Creek 6-3.

With the win, South Jeff improved to 9-0 on the season. The loss dropped the Comets to 3-5.

In women’s college lacrosse action from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos hosted Thomas College.

With Thomas College up 1-0, Morgan Montgomery dents net to tie the score at 1.

Moments later, Montgomery records her 2nd goal of the game and the Lady Roos go up 2-1.

Maddy Caron makes it 3-1 with her 45th goal of the season and Samantha Dayter ups the SUNY Canton lead to 4 -1 with her 53rd goal of the season.

In the 2nd, Ava Reynolds gets in the scoring column to make it 5-1.

Lady Roos beat Thomas College 19-11.

In women’s college lacrosse from Potsdam, Clarkson closed out it’s regular season against RPI.

With Clarkson down 2-0, Lauren Shanahan splits the pipes, cutting the RPI lead to 2-1.

In the 2nd period, RPI was up 5-1 when Madelynn Barnum scores her 38th of the year: 5-2 RPI.

A few minutes later, Barnum scores her 2nd of the game off the free position, pulling Clarkson within 2.

Watertown product Julia Lavarnway scores her 19th of the season, but Clarkson falls to RPI 18-13.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.