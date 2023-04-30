Shirley I. Andrews, 88, of Potsdam

Mrs. Shirley I. Andrews, age 88, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Shirley I. Andrews, age 88, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7pm with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7pm. Burial will follow at a later date at the Fairfield Cemetery in Brasher Falls, NY. Contributions in Shirley’s memory can be made to the The Ronald McDonald House @ 16 South Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Brenda Schober; sons Robert (Mary) Andrews, Martin (Theresa) Andrews and Jerry (Delores) Andrews and 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Martin Andrews, brother Donald Wells, sister Constance “Connie” Claflin and a great grandson Jonathan Thompson.

Shirley I. Andrews was born on October 8, 1934 in Potsdam, NY to the late Redmond and Hazel Mousaw Fuller. She attended Potsdam Central Schools. On March 13, 1954 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood, NY she was married to Martin Andrews. Shirley was the head cook and manager for the Potsdam Central School district food service department for over 30 years.

She enjoyed going to the Casino, playing Bingo and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Condolences for the Andrew's family can be shared @garnerfh.com

