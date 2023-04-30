Thompson Park Golf Course opens Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thompson Park Golf Course will open to the public Monday morning.

May 1st will mark the re-branded course’s grand opening with the first tee time set for 8 AM.

It comes after a months long debate over the city’s $3.4 million purchase of the course from developer Mike Lundy. But while the fairways and greens will be open, the course’s clubhouse is still undergoing electrical work that will keep it closed for some time.

General Manager Jordan Northrup says despite the projected forecast, they will be ready to go.

“Carts will be out pending the weather. You know, we do have some rain coming in the forecast, so that could put a damper on things, but we will be open at bare minimum for walkers,” said Northrup.

For more information on season passes for the course and how to book tee times, head over to the City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Department webpage.

