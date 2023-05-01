Dawn M. Tuttle, 73, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away April 29, 2023 at the Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, where she had been a resident since 2015. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dawn M. Tuttle, 73, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away April 29, 2023 at the Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, where she had been a resident since 2015.

A calling hour will be held 11 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, May 4th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hour on Thursday at Noon at the funeral home. The family will gather at the VFW following the service.

She was born on June 16, 1949 in Natural Bridge, NY, daughter of Marion F. and Velma B. (Arnold) Smith. She attended Carthage Central School.

She married Robert Tuttle on June 24, 1966. Dawn worked at Bomax as an assembler for many years before becoming a homemaker.

Dawn enjoyed playing cards, painting, listening to country music and spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her four children, Dawn M. Rennie, Lowville, NY, Cheri “Lori” (David) Martin, Watertown, NY, Robert (Renee) Rennie, FL, Wayne Suhr and his companion Rose Hurst, Watertown, NY; 10 grandchildren, Shauna Widrick, Brandon Rennie, Hannah Rennie, Donald, Matthew, Amber, Erika, and Bethany Hurst, Hailey Dugan and Kristen Cheal; 6 great grandchildren, Madyson, Makenna, Miah, Marcus, Kaislee, and Freyja; several step great grandchildren; five siblings, Gloria (William) Terry, Castorland, NY, Marsha (Gary) Campney, Black River, NY, Gail (Steve) Hutt, Carthage, NY, Richard Smith, Carthage, NY and Bruce (Nancy) Smith, Croghan, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Robert Tuttle in 2003 and a sister, Nancy Smith.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

