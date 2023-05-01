Emily Griffin ‘escapes’ the mountain lion habitat in zoo fundraiser

"Escaping" the mountain lion habitat
By Emily Griffin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s North Country Inspiration is a “thank you” to community members.

Over the weekend, Emily Griffin took part in a fundraiser for the Zoo New York in Watertown’s Thompson Park, where viewers helped her raise hundreds of dollars.

Here is her report:

“Welcome to Season Kickoff Day 2023 at Zoo New York! It’s a little windy, it’s a little rainy, but I’ve got my umbrella and I’ve got my camera, and I’m about to meet my roommate for the day, Ninja the mountain lion.

“A few months ago, the zoo asked me to participate in this fundraiser for their kickoff day, where I enter the enclosure until enough people donate money to free me.

“Ninja was a gentlemanly host and decided not to maul me.

“But I still needed your help to get out of his home. Online. Your support was spectacular, and it was awesome to see so many people enjoying the kickoff day despite rainy conditions.

“With your help, we were able to raise $700, which will go toward supporting programs and animals here at the zoo.

“I made it out of the cage and Ninja got his space back and a treat.

“You should really go visit Ninja sometime! But maybe say hello from the other side of the bars.”

