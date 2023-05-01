Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - An order for Army aviation to stand down affects the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

The army chief of staff says after 2 deadly helicopter mishaps that claimed the lives of 12 soldiers, this move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions.

The crashes he is talking about happened recently in Alaska and Kentucky.

The stand down is required through May 5 and flights will resume after any corrective actions are taken on issues that might be identified in safety or training.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.