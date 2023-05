NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Frederick Farkas, 61, a resident of Spruce Street, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Anshe Zophen Jewish Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mr. Farkas passed away on March 27, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

