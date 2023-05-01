Get medieval at 4-H summer day camp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is hosting a 4-H Medieval Camp.

Stephanie Graf is the New York State 4-H military liaison and Christopher Gates is a 4-H afterschool site supervisor. They brought us up to speed about the summer day camp.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 26 to June 29 at the Exhibition Hall at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.

It’s for kids from 8 to 12 years old from active-duty military, Gold Star, and Wounded Warrior families.

There’s a $35 registration fee.

Highlights include a dragon, a knight in shining armor, therapy dogs, archery, and swimming.

For more information and to register, go to ccejefferson.org, call 315-788-8450, extension 251, or email sag58@cornell.edu.

