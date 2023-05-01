Getting Southwick Beach State Park ready for season

Southwick Beach State Park
Southwick Beach State Park(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 1, 2023
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - This Saturday is ‘I Love My Park Day’ where volunteers come to selected state parks to help get them ready for the season. One on the list is Southwick Beach State Park.

“We’re happy to have folks come help with the beach, especially. It does take a beating over the winter; cleaning up any trash that’s come in,” said Abby Scharatin, park supervisor.

On I Love My Park Day, folks will come out to clean up debris. Not only will it keep the park clean but also its wildlife safe.

Access mats or ADA-compliant mats will be rolled out Saturday. Also, staff will get campsites ready.

When the campground opens, campers will be able to buy firewood from the park’s concessions.

And you’ll be able to get a bite to eat from a new vendor, Cherries on the Beach.

“We’re going to have pizzas, we’re going to have hamburgers, hot dogs, fish sandwiches, chicken fingers, cheese sticks, French fries, onion rings, we’ll have salads, hot and cold salads,” said owner Michael Bellinger.

Beer and whiskey-flavored ice cream are also on the menu.

And there’s a new attraction - the park’s own nature center. People of all ages will learn how to take care of the park, the beach, and its wildlife.

“Anything from environmental programs to children’s programs,” said Scharatin.

The first day of camping is May 12.

Swimming season will start in June.

