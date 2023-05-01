Graveside Services: Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Ronald J. Asafaylo will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Pompey on Saturday, May 6, after a mass at the church at 10:30AM.

Ronald, 80, of Watertown died November 19, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

