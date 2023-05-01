James E. Scott, 57, of Tupper Lake

Mr. Scott passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Services for James E. Scott, 57, a resident of Tupper Lake, NY and formerly of the North Country will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk following the service. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service. Mr. Scott passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.

James is survived by his companion, Doreen Mosher, Fort Edward, NY; his two children, Andrew Scott and Rosalynd Buck; his grandchildren; his father, Frank and Elaine Scott, Massena; a brother, Daniel Scott, Utica, NY and a sister, Vicki and Tom Dentinger, Rochester, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

James was pre-deceased by his mother, Barbara Lennon Scott.

Born in Plattsburg, NY on September 23, 1965, he was raised by Frank and Barbara Lennon Scott. James attended Massena Central School and was a self-employed truck driver and enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing, his dogs and motorcycles. He enjoyed his travels while driving.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.