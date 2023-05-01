James E. Scott, 57, of Tupper Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Scott passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.
Mr. Scott passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Services for James E. Scott, 57, a resident of Tupper Lake, NY and formerly of the North Country will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Burial will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk following the service.  Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service.  Mr. Scott passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022. 

James is survived by his companion, Doreen Mosher, Fort Edward, NY; his two children, Andrew Scott and Rosalynd Buck; his grandchildren; his father, Frank and Elaine Scott, Massena; a brother, Daniel Scott, Utica, NY and a sister, Vicki and Tom Dentinger, Rochester, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. 

James was pre-deceased by his mother, Barbara Lennon Scott. 

Born in Plattsburg, NY on September 23, 1965, he was raised by Frank and Barbara Lennon Scott. James attended Massena Central School and was a self-employed truck driver and enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing, his dogs and motorcycles.  He enjoyed his travels while driving. 

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down
Part of the city's Downtown Streetscape Project is replacing cobra head street lights.
Dispute over street lights could cost Watertown $28K
Candles
Jared C. Berg, 25, of Norwood
Candles
Graveside Services: Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
Candles
Graveside Services: Dorothy C. “Dottie” LaLonde, 95, of Clayton

Obituaries

Candles
Memorial Services: John A. Kennedy, Jr., 77, of Watertown
Candles
Graveside Services: Daniel L. Grant, 89, of Clayton
Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Riverside Drive, Canton passed away on April 16, 2023 at his...
Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Canton
Laurie Ann Conners, 62, of Akwesasne NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her...
Laurie Ann Conners, 62, of Akwesasne
Candles
Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, of Massena