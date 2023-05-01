Jared C. Berg, 25, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Jared C. Berg, 25, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. Berg passed away at his home on Sunday evening, April 30, 2023.  A Celebration of Life  will be held in the near future, to be announced and a complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Jared C. Berg.

