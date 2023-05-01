Jeanne B. Fox, 75, of Potsdam

Jeanne B. Fox, 75, of County Route 56 unexpectedly passed away on April 29, 2023 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

Jeanne was born February 7, 1948 in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bernice (Caulkins) Beck. She attended school at St. Mary’s in Williamsport and later married William Fox on June 25, 1976 in Newberry, PA.

Jeanne enjoyed being at home raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren as well as cooking.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 46 years, William; four children, Joshua (Cindy) Fox of Winthrop, Nathan (Rebecca) Fox of Potsdam, Bernnadette (Daniel) Elliot of Nicholville and Justin (Diana) Fox of Norwood; 19 grandchildren; three sisters, Lorene Beck of Canada, Theresa Updegraff of Kentucky and Cecile Beck of Nicholville; a brother, Bernard (Joyce) Beck of Canton and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Marilyn Beck and Rosalyn Kelly; two brothers, Paul and Lawrence Beck.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday May 2, 2023, 11:00 am at St. Therese Church and Priory, 68 County Route 55, North Lawrence, NY 12967 with burial following in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

