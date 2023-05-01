Laurie Ann Conners, 62, of Akwesasne NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on April 29, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Laurie Ann Conners, 62, of Akwesasne NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on April 29, 2023. Though she battled cancer three times, she never quit fighting to be with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Laurie was born on January 8, 1961, in Massena, NY to Hazel and the late Donald Bero. She met her husband and the love of her life, Randall Conners, during childhood. They were married on November 29, 1980 and raised 5 children together.

Laurie will be remembered by many members of her community for her humor, smile, and role in Family Services at the Head Start Program. She put her heart into her job and made many lasting relationships with parents, families, and coworkers. She loved when she got to work with different generations of the same family, watching those first children from the program grow up and then getting to see their babies through as well.

Laurie’s favorite past times were reading, beading, and travelling near and far to support her husband, children, and grandchildren at their various sporting events. Even when she wasn’t well, no one could talk her out of sitting by that soccer or lacrosse field or in the hockey arena.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Randall, her children Randall Jr. (Nicole), Jennifer, Jonathan (Jolie), Raven and Phoenix Conners and a chosen daughter, Carrie Smoke; her grandchildren, Kaden, Finley, Cecelia and Camden, Pearl, Kennedy, Parker, Ryleigh, Braydie, Jonni, Blayke, Quinn, Harleigh and Jaxsyn. Her chosen grandchildren, Bryton, Trysten, Jadie, Shanley, and Kobryn Burns and two great grandsons. Her siblings, Doreen (Lewis) Mitchell, Dwight (Becky) Bero, Carol (Patrick) Phillips, Gary (Melissa) Bero, a sister-in-law, Lorraine Bero, her aunts, Rosetta Decilles, Phyllis Lamay, her uncle John Bero, godmother, Felicia Jock; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, Laurie was predeceased by her brother, Daniel “Boone” Bero; her godfather, Hubert Jock, uncles James and George Bero, Daniel, Ivan, and Arnold Jock, and aunts Margaret “Peggy” Cole and Mable Granger.

Friends may call at her home beginning Monday 5:00 PM until 9:30 AM on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating.

Donations in remembrance of Laurie can be made to the Hospice of the North Country.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

