WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The calling hours for John A. Kennedy, Jr. will be at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on May 5 from 4 - 7PM. The funeral mass will be May 6 at 11AM at St. Patrick’s Church.

Mr. Kennedy, 77, of Watertown died April 17, 2023. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.