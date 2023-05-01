Ogdensburg property owners: Watch 7 News At Noon for reassessment info

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Ogdensburg and your property was reassessed, you may have questions.

Well, you’re in luck. Ogdensburg’s planning and development director, Andrea Smith, will be on 7 News at Noon Monday to explain how residents can go through the process of complaining about their new assessment.

Be sure to tune into 7 News at Noon for that information.

