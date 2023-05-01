Police helping to find man reported missing

Zachary Montgomery flyer
Zachary Montgomery flyer(Family of Zachary Montgomery)
By Jeff Cole
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Police Department is helping to find a man who is reported missing.

The family of 31-year-old Zachary Montgomery put out a flyer saying he hasn’t been seen since April 21 on South Mechanic Street in the village.

Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber said police have no reason to think Montgomery is in danger, that he’s vulnerable, or that he would harm himself. He said the family is worried because they haven’t seen him since he left his mother’s house.

Huber says police are working to verify video to see if he may have been seen hitchhiking, but they have no credible leads right now.

Montgomery is almost 6 feet tall, weighs 260 pounds, has a dark beard and blue eyes, wears wire-framed glasses, and is balding.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a dark green shirt.

He has a grim reaper tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information can call the Carthage Police Department at 315-493-1141.

