Questions about your assessment? Ogdensburg official has answers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re a property owner in the city of Ogdensburg and you’re not happy with how your property was reassessed, it’s not too late to do something about it.

Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg’s director of planning and community development, joined us on 7 News At Noon to explain taxpayers’ options.

She says even though the April 28 deadline for preliminary reviews has passed, it’s not too late to start the formal grievance process.

Here are the steps:

- Request a form by visiting city hall, calling 315-393-6100, or going online to ogdensburg.org.

- Fill out the form and return it to city hall.

- Make an appointment with the assessor to make your case for lowering your assessment.

If the property owner fails to reach an acceptable agreement with the assessor, they can appeal their assessment with the Board of Assessment Review on Grievance Day, June 13.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.