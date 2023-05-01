Questions about your assessment? Ogdensburg official has answers

Ogdensburg assessment information
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re a property owner in the city of Ogdensburg and you’re not happy with how your property was reassessed, it’s not too late to do something about it.

Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg’s director of planning and community development, joined us on 7 News At Noon to explain taxpayers’ options.

She says even though the April 28 deadline for preliminary reviews has passed, it’s not too late to start the formal grievance process.

Here are the steps:

- Request a form by visiting city hall, calling 315-393-6100, or going online to ogdensburg.org.

- Fill out the form and return it to city hall.

- Make an appointment with the assessor to make your case for lowering your assessment.

If the property owner fails to reach an acceptable agreement with the assessor, they can appeal their assessment with the Board of Assessment Review on Grievance Day, June 13.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
By the thousands, these yellow and silver rubber duckies splashed into Long Pond, marking the...
Rubber ducks fill Long Pond for the 29th Adironduck Race
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise

Latest News

Zachary Montgomery flyer
Police helping to find man reported missing
Matthew Seymour
Special prosecutor sought in case of fired Potsdam police officer
Ogdensburg assessment information
Ogdensburg assessment information
Watertown City Hall
Watertown property owners could see 2% tax rate increase in 2023-24