Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Riverside Drive, Canton passed away on April 16, 2023 at his...
Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Riverside Drive, Canton passed away on April 16, 2023 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Riverside Drive, Canton passed away on April 16, 2023 at his home.

Dick as he was most well-known, was born February 21, 1938 in Massena, a son of the late Floyd and Beatrice (Aubin) Peets. Dick went to school in Massena and served in the U.S. Navy. He drove bus for Greyhound, Lamendola’s and Flack Tours. He was an avid St. Lawrence hockey fan and team driver at one point as well as a referee for Massena Minor Hockey. Dick was also a long time communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Canton. He was very close to Autumn Tresidder, daughter of Scott and Abbie Tresidder, who he lovingly referred to as his granddaughter that brought an enormous amount of joy to his life.

Surviving are sons Richard James Peets II “Rick” of New York City and Scott Peets and his wife Janie Laba of Maryville, Tennessee. He was very close to Autumn Tresidder, daughter of Scott and Abbie Tresidder, who he lovingly referred to as his granddaughter that brought an enormous amount of joy to his life.

In addition to his parents Floyd and Beatrice, he was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley, Olin, and Fred Peets, and sisters Gertrude (Peets) Morris, Joyce (Peets) Foster.

A Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:05pm at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Burial in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Massena will be held on August 4, 2023 at noon.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Richard James “Dick” Peets are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Thompson Park Golf Course
Thompson Park Golf Course officially opens
Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down
Part of the city's Downtown Streetscape Project is replacing cobra head street lights.
Dispute over street lights could cost Watertown $28K
Candles
Jared C. Berg, 25, of Norwood
Candles
Graveside Services: Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Memorial Services: John A. Kennedy, Jr., 77, of Watertown
Candles
Graveside Services: Daniel L. Grant, 89, of Clayton
Mr. Scott passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.
James E. Scott, 57, of Tupper Lake
Laurie Ann Conners, 62, of Akwesasne NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her...
Laurie Ann Conners, 62, of Akwesasne
Candles
Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, of Massena