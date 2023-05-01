Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Canton

Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Riverside Drive, Canton passed away on April 16, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Richard James “Dick” Peets, 85, of Riverside Drive, Canton passed away on April 16, 2023 at his home.

Dick as he was most well-known, was born February 21, 1938 in Massena, a son of the late Floyd and Beatrice (Aubin) Peets. Dick went to school in Massena and served in the U.S. Navy. He drove bus for Greyhound, Lamendola’s and Flack Tours. He was an avid St. Lawrence hockey fan and team driver at one point as well as a referee for Massena Minor Hockey. Dick was also a long time communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Canton. He was very close to Autumn Tresidder, daughter of Scott and Abbie Tresidder, who he lovingly referred to as his granddaughter that brought an enormous amount of joy to his life.

Surviving are sons Richard James Peets II "Rick" of New York City and Scott Peets and his wife Janie Laba of Maryville, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents Floyd and Beatrice, he was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley, Olin, and Fred Peets, and sisters Gertrude (Peets) Morris, Joyce (Peets) Foster.

A Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:05pm at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Burial in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Massena will be held on August 4, 2023 at noon.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Richard James “Dick” Peets are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

