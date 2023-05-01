Robert B. Miller, 88, of DeKalb Junction, died on April 28, 2023, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Robert B. Miller, 88, of DeKalb Junction, died on April 28, 2023, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.

There will be calling hours, Friday, May 5, 12 – 2 PM, followed by a graveside service, 2:30 PM at the Hermon Cemetery, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert " Mike” and his wife Sandra Miller of Front Royal, VA, daughters, Kelly and her husband Ralph Johnson of Madrid, Karen Perry of Ruckersville, VA, Shirley Mitchell and her husband Douglas Boxwood of Orange, VA, brothers, Edward and his wife Mary Miller of Palmyra, Everette and his wife Marlene Miller of OK, Ronald and Eloise Miller of Newark, a sister, Gloria Zehar of Gouverneur, Howard Kench, a friend and family, step children, Judy Phillips, Michael Caringi, John Caringi, 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sons, Benjamin Dale Miller, Randy J. Miller, a daughter, Maryanne Miller, brothers, John Miller, Lawrence Miller, Donald Miller, sisters, Onalee Matoon and Joyce Moore. a grandson, Joseph Miller, great great grandchildren James and River Miller.

He was born on April 4, 1935, in Fowler, the son of the late Bertie and Velva Vanatter Miller. He graduated from the Hermon High School in 1954. Marriages to Shirley Miner Fiacco and Helen Caringi ended in divorce. He married Barbara Hance on December 27, 2014 at the DeKalb Senior Housing Community Room, she predeceased him in 2019.

Robert owned the Tupper Lake Bakery, where he was also the baker. Prior to that he was a general contractor for the Village of Potsdam. Robert was a very active volunteer, helping to improve people’s lives. He was on the St. Lawrence County Council, N. Y. Statewide Senior Action Council (past president, 4 years, and vice president 3 years) a member of the DeKalb Hermon Senior Citizen Club, Edwards Senior Citizen Club (past president), the Massena Senior Citizen Club and a delegate to the Russell Senior Citizen Club. He was a member of the DeGrasse Methodist Church (he served as chairman, assistant chairman and was on the church board), the DeGrasse, Clare, South Russell Volunteer Fire Department.

He loved selling ads and tickets, going to the North Country Senior Rama, playing cards (Pedro), watching television, playing horseshoes, checkers chess and bowling, He was a NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NY Statewide Senior Action Council, 275 State Street, Albany, NY, 12210.

Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.