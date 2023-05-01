Robert Lee Bugbee, 92, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Lee Bugbee, 92, of East Main Street, passed away on April 27, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 11-12 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12 PM. A gathering will follow the service at 231 East Main St., Watertown.

Robert was born on November 19, 1930 in Utica, NY.  He lived at the Arc of Jefferson County for a time where he also worked. For the past 20 years, he has lived with his niece, Rita.

In the past he was a volunteer fireman for various locations. He loved firetrucks and crafting with popsicle sticks. He enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire, eating popcorn, and drinking high balls. He will be missed.

Survivors include his niece, Rita and her husband Ed Calhoun and Rita’s son, Daniel Jensen.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

