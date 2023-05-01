A soggy start to May

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s wet out there.

Rain will be on and off today, tonight, and over the next couple of days. Downpours could be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible.

It will be windy, and today’s highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain will be steady through this morning and will become hit or miss this afternoon, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Higher elevations could see snow or mixed precipitation during the overnight hours.

Highs will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and the upper 40s on Wednesday.

It starts to dry out on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with only a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous.

It will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s on both days.

