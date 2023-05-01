Special prosecutor sought in case of fired Potsdam police officer

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A special prosecutor will likely handle the case of a former Potsdam police officer accused of choking a man in custody. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Last week, 45-year-old Matthew Seymour of Potsdam was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

Seymour, a 19-year veteran of the Potsdam Police Department, was on duty when he allegedly choked a man who was in custody at the police station.

The officer was fired last week.

Pasqua says his office has worked with Seymour in the past, which is why he’s applying for a special prosecutor in the case.

When asked if there’s body camera footage of the April 1 incident, Pasqua declined to comment on specific evidence.

However, he did say the Potsdam Police Department has body cameras.

Seymour is due to appear in Potsdam Town Court on May 10.

He’s being represented by Canton attorney Ed Narrow.

