Special prosecutor sought in case of fired Potsdam police officer

Matthew Seymour
Matthew Seymour(St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A special prosecutor will likely handle the case of a former Potsdam police officer accused of choking a man in custody. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Last week, 45-year-old Matthew Seymour of Potsdam was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

Seymour, a 19-year veteran of the Potsdam Police Department, was on duty when he allegedly choked a man who was in custody at the police station.

The officer was fired last week.

Pasqua says his office has worked with Seymour in the past, which is why he’s applying for a special prosecutor in the case.

When asked if there’s body camera footage of the April 1 incident, Pasqua declined to comment on specific evidence.

However, he did say the Potsdam Police Department has body cameras.

Seymour is due to appear in Potsdam Town Court on May 10.

He’s being represented by Canton attorney Ed Narrow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
By the thousands, these yellow and silver rubber duckies splashed into Long Pond, marking the...
Rubber ducks fill Long Pond for the 29th Adironduck Race
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise

Latest News

Zachary Montgomery flyer
Police helping to find man reported missing
Ogdensburg assessment information
Questions about your assessment? Ogdensburg official has answers
Ogdensburg assessment information
Ogdensburg assessment information
Watertown City Hall
Watertown property owners could see 2% tax rate increase in 2023-24