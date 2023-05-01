Sunday Sports: Action on the diamond and on the ice

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Route 11 rivalry took place on the baseball diamond Sunday afternoon, as the St. Lawrence Saints hosted the Clarkson Golden Knights in Liberty League play.

At the bottom of the 1st, the Saints were down 1-0 when Timothy Conner goes deep with a solo home run to right, tying the game at 1.

At the bottom of the 6th, Clarkson was up 9-7 when Sean Desjardins doubles to right field. Both Jimmy Liberatore and Jackson Brinker score, tying the game at 9.

Still in the 6th, John Donnellan doubles into the left field corner. Both Huck Haun and Desjardins score to put the Saints up 11-9.

Tynan Creagh follows with a base hit to left and Donnellan scores.

The Saints go on to beat Clarkson 13-11.

Sunday morning in Rodman, the South Jeff Little League kicked off it’s 51st season with opening ceremonies.

Around 290 youths and 24 teams from U-6, U-8, U-10 and U-12 levels will be taking part this season.

Games will be taking place almost every night for the next 2 months all over Southern Jefferson County and League President Matt Burdick says the league is looking for umpires once again this season.

”Yes. We are looking for volunteer umpires for the U-10 level. The umpires for U-10 would be paid by our league if they’re willing. They just have to have knowledge of the game of baseball and be willing to work with our coaches,” said Burdick.

It’s not too often an Olympic silver medalist is in Watertown, but on Saturday at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena a decorated women’s figure skater was on the ice for a clinic put on by the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

Saturday was the final day of skating for the 2022-23 season at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena and the Figure Skating Club of Watertown made the most of the final day the ice was down by hosting a special clinic with a special guest instructor.

”So we have the Olympic Dreams Clinic with Karen Chen as well as some very high level coaches that are here mainly to focus on our junior and senior competitive track skaters, but we also have learn to skate today. Those are the ones that have started the program and are now on the competition track as well,” said Beth Fipps, Treasurer of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

Headlining the clinic was 2 time Olympian and 2022 Olympic team silver medalist Karen Chen, whose resume also includes a U.S. Figure Skating National Championship and a sliver and 3 bronze medals in the U.S. Nationals.

Chen says she hopes her appearance in Watertown helps to inspire some of these up and coming figure skaters like she was at a very young age.

”I was actually really lucky. I met Kristi Yamaguchi when I was younger and she really inspired me. I had her sign my skate and everything. I remember having her sign my right skate because I told myself, oh she’s gonna bring so much luck to my right skate, and that’s my landing side so I really needed that,” said Chen.

Figure skaters participating in the clinic came from Central New York and the North Country ranged in age from 8 years old to adult. And those taking part say it was both exciting and inspiring having an Olympian on hand to give them some tips and lessons as they look to hone their skills on the ice.

”I’ve been working with Karen on and off for the past couple years since Cornell is not too far from where I am. Being able to come to these seminars and also just get some more time with her is really cool, especially because she has so many amazing experiences and she’s able to share her stories with us,” said Amanda Demmerle of the Cortland Figure Skating Club.

”It’s really cool because my coaches are teaching here, too, so they know my limits and they can help me actually work. I’ve skated with Karen before and she taught me a few things that I never thought I could do,” said Kasmira Cartland of the Cortland Figure Skating Club.

Chen says the message she would like to leave these figure skaters with is to never give up and be resilient in a sport that has a share of it’s ups and downs.

”We fall down all the time. Getting up is just like second nature to us and that’s something that I think is so cool about this sport. Falling is so normal. I fall all the time. Sometimes I’ll just hit a toe pick and I just fall. You just get back up and you just try again. I think that’s such an important lesson for everyone to learn,” said Chen.

Lessons these figure skaters hope one day take them to the heights that Karen Chen has reached on the ice.

