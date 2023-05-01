Thompson Park Golf Course officially opens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s city-owned golf course officially opened Monday.

Despite the rain and chilly temperatures, Terry Burgess decided to become one of the first to tee off at the Thompson Park Golf Course

There are fresh logos on golf carts, new tee box markers and the pins on are on the greens.

As of Monday morning, Jordan Northrop, the golf course general manager, says there are 45 members and he expects more people to sign up.

“There’s activity going on at least. I think people are very excited. We can’t wait for the weather to break to get everybody else out here and experience the Thompson Park Golf Course,” he said.

The course was formerly called Watertown Golf Club.

