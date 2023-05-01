Watch ‘Gently As We Go’ both live & on film

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s both a film screening and live performance.

Meg MacDonald is the director of the film “Gently As We Go,” and the founder of Dawning Film Productions, and Charles Pepiton directs the live performance. He’s also the artistic director of Square Top Theatre in Spokane, Washington.

The joint production is part of a local arts festival at SUNY Potsdam.

You can watch their interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, in the Black Box Theater at SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center.

The story is an intimate portrait of first love and the first loss of love

There will be a conversation with the audience comparing the performances.

Admission is free.

Learn more at meganmacdonald.net/gentlyaswego.

