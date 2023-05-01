Watertown property owners could see 2% tax rate increase in 2023-24

Watertown City Hall
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Property owners in the city of Watertown could see a small increase in taxes when the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

In city manager Kenneth Mix’s proposed 2023-2024 budget released Monday, the tax rate would increase by 1.99%, from $8.7871 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $8.9618.

For a property assessed at $100,000, taxes would increase from $878.71 to $896.81, or $18.10.

That represents a $335,000 increase — 3.43% — in the city’s tax levy.

In his budget memo, Mix says it’s a good idea to make small increases each year.

“Costs increase every year, but the average annual tax rate increase for the last five years has only been 0.644%,” he wrote. “This will be nowhere near enough to keep up with future costs.”

Included in the budget is a $3,000 salary increase for the mayor and city council members starting January 1. The increase, Mix notes, was requested by Mayor Jeff Smith, who will no longer be mayor or a council member in 2024.

The proposed budget includes $2 million from the city’s $20 million fund balance — essentially a savings account. Mix notes in his budget summary that $11 million is needed for cash flow.

There would be few changes in personnel. One position is being eliminated and four added: two tree trimmers and two bus drivers.

Other than that, Mix said, the proposed budget is pretty much the same as the one the city is operating under now.

