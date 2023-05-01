Your Turn: feedback on SNIRT Run changes, students working for school & 75th anniversary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SNIRT Run organizers admit changes need to be made when it comes to safety and first responder concerns around the event that draws ATV and UTV enthusiasts to Lewis County:

It cost us countless man hours, fuel and beyond, to cover what sliver we had of this massive event.

Matthew Yelton

The organizers are going to need to start contracting additional medical and security details as there are just not enough resources in this county to handle an event of this scale.

Noah Warcup

Students at Edwards-Knox Central School are earning money during school hours by actually working for the school district. It’s part of the district’s efforts to fill vacant positions and give students work experience:

That’s awesome. All schools should do that.

Jen Larkin

Great idea. It seems to check all the boxes - fills the position, puts some money in a student’s pocket, and in many cases allows for good interpersonal interactions.

Lance Evans

Last week, Bob and Audrey Lashomb of Clayton marked a marriage milestone - 75 years as husband and wife. A lot of you wished them a happy anniversary:

Congratulations to you both and many more wonderful years together.

Linda Matice

This is all I want out of life is to spend the remaining years with the one I love. Won’t get 75 but I sure will settle for 50.

Ronni Sorensen

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.