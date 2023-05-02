Cindy L. LaShomb, 50, of Parishville

Cindy L. LaShomb, age 50, of Parishville, NY passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her residence in the town of Parishville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Cindy L. LaShomb, age 50, of Parishville, NY passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her residence in the town of Parishville, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Thursday, May 4th from 5-7 pm. Graveside services for Cindy will be held on Friday, May 5th at 10 am at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Contribution’s in Cindy’s memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Cindy is survived by her husband Jamie LaShomb; son Jesse LaShomb; parents Elbridge and Bonnie Randall; brother Mike Randall; sister Patricia Randall and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her daughter Amanda Lynn LaShomb.

Cindy was born May 11, 1972 in Potsdam, NY to Elbridge and Bonnie (Crossman) Randall. She attended Parishville Hopkinton Central School District. She enjoyed her dogs, going camping and 4 wheeling and raising her chickens.

The LaShomb family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley for their help during this most difficult time.

Condolences for the LaShomb family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

