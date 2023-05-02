Cindy L. LaShomb, 50, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Cindy L. LaShomb, age 50, of Parishville, NY passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her...
Cindy L. LaShomb, age 50, of Parishville, NY passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her residence in the town of Parishville, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Cindy L. LaShomb, age 50, of Parishville, NY passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her residence in the town of Parishville, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Thursday, May 4th from 5-7 pm. Graveside services for Cindy will be held on Friday, May 5th at 10 am at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Contribution’s in Cindy’s memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Cindy is survived by her husband Jamie LaShomb; son Jesse LaShomb; parents Elbridge and Bonnie Randall; brother Mike Randall; sister Patricia Randall and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her daughter Amanda Lynn LaShomb.

Cindy was born May 11, 1972 in Potsdam, NY to Elbridge and Bonnie (Crossman) Randall. She attended Parishville Hopkinton Central School District. She enjoyed her dogs, going camping and 4 wheeling and raising her chickens.

The LaShomb family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley for their help during this most difficult time.

Condolences for the LaShomb family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Marilyn K. “Toddy” Eveleigh, 83, of Brownville, NY, passed away April 30, 2023, at Samaritan...
Marilyn K. “Toddy” Eveleigh, 83, of Brownville
Southwick Beach State Park
Getting Southwick Beach State Park ready for season
Dawn M. Tuttle, 73, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away April 29, 2023 at the Central Park...
Dawn M. Tuttle, 73, formerly of Watertown
Thompson Park Golf Course
Thompson Park Golf Course officially opens

Obituaries

Fort Drum
Fort Drum affected by Army aviation stand down
Part of the city's Downtown Streetscape Project is replacing cobra head street lights.
Dispute over street lights could cost Watertown $28K
Candles
Jared C. Berg, 25, of Norwood
Candles
Graveside Services: Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
Candles
Graveside Services: Dorothy C. “Dottie” LaLonde, 95, of Clayton
Candles
Memorial Services: John A. Kennedy, Jr., 77, of Watertown