Fort Drum could have private company running dining facilities

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is one of 5 Army installations that could soon have a private company running its dining facilities.

Stars and Stripes reports the idea is similar to what college campuses do and offer brands that are recognizable to young people such as Panera Bread or Chick-fil-A.

Companies had until May 2 to bid on the contract.

Fort Drum, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington state will all take part in the pilot program.

Leaders say it’s purpose over profit, meaning having good food can help quality of life, recruiting, retention and food insecurity.

There’s no word on when decisions could be made on this at Fort Drum.

