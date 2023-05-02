Hochul signs measure expanding access to reproductive health care

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across...
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across the state.(Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Women will soon be able to get hormonal contraceptives over the counter. In addition, SUNY students will have guaranteed access to medication abortion on campus.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across the state.

“As anti-choice extremists and judges continue to roll back abortion rights across the country, we are fighting back here in New York,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign these landmark pieces of legislation that protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive health care. Under my watch, I will continue to ensure that New York remains a safe harbor for those in need of care.”

Under the measure, pharmacists will be allowed to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives. Those include pills, patches and injections.

The legislation includes safeguards to protect patient health.

Hochul says this will increase access to this medication, particularly in rural parts of the state where a pharmacy may be more accessible than a doctor’s office.

The legislation also ensures all public colleges in the SUNY and CUNY systems either offer medication abortion in their campus health facilities or establish a relationship with a local reproductive health care provider in order to directly refer students to a trusted facility for abortion services.

SUNY Chancellor John King said, “At a time when reproductive rights are under attack across our country, SUNY is proud to stand with Governor Hochul on behalf of our students’ well-being. Our students’ health and wellness is paramount, and Governor Hochul’s approach will build on our commitment to expand reproductive health access and ensure students are aware of available resources for their care.”

