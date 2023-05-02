Hotis Motel property to be auctioned off

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel is going to auction.

Drive by the property on State Route 37 in the town of Pamelia and you’ll see the signs. The 13 acres will be sold in June.

The Hotis has been at the center of a slew of reports about living conditions including a fire, not having running water in the winter, and no garbage pickup.

It eventually got condemned. Now Jefferson County is selling the property at a tax foreclosure auction.

Jefferson County Attorney David Paulsen says whoever buys the property will get it “as is” and then decide if they want to tear down the buildings or bring it up to code.

“Hopefully it will be someone that can renovate the site and be useful for something that is good for the community,” he said.

The auction will be held virtually on June 21 at brzostek.com.

