JCC softball team faces tough opponent — if the weather cooperates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the weather making playing sports an adventure, the Jefferson Community College softball team is hoping to get a doubleheader in.

The Lady Cannoneers plan to host Herkimer Community College Tuesday at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds with the first game set for 3 p.m.

Jefferson is looking to solidify a good playoff spot in Region 3.

For coach Pat Labiendo, he knows the Lady Cannoneers will have their work cut out for them against a talented Herkimer team.

“We’re scheduled to play Herkimer on Tuesday,” he said. “Herkimer historically is one of the top teams in the region. It’s no different this year. They will be a strong opponent. It should give us an understanding of how we match up against one of the top teams in the region and in the country for that matter.”

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Marcellus 10, Immaculate Heart 8

Massena 14, OFA 3

Canton 8, Saranac-Lake Placid 7

Salmon River 21, Plattsburgh 5

High school softball

Chateaugay 9, St. Regis Falls 3

High school golf

Lowville 5,5, Sandy Creek 1.5

Malone 205, Tupper Lake 244

