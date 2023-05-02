Jeff L. Spencer, 56, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. – Jeff L. Spencer, 56, of 1st Street, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at home.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

Born on November 23, 1966, he was the son of Ronald and Betty (Seymour) Spencer. He worked for Griff’s Redemption Center.

Jeff was an avid bird watcher and keeper, and he loved music.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Betty and Frederick Angus of LaFargeville; a daughter, Angela Bennett of Watertown; a son, Jason (Amber) Spencer of Dexter; two grandchildren, Damion and Grace; three siblings, Cindy (Dave) Putnam of Watertown; Ronald K. (Tina) Spencer of Oklahoma; and R.J. Spencer of Adams Center; as well as two stepsiblings, Fred Angus Jr. and Beth Reed.

He is predeceased by his father, Ronald; a brother, Joey Spencer who died in 2021 and a stepbrother, Paul Angus.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

