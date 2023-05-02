Joseph C. Soluri, 44, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 2, 2023
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, 44, of Emjay Way, passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 29, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 11-1 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There will be no funeral.

Joseph was born on May 7, 1978 in Watertown, the son of Tina L. Sweet.

He enjoyed cooking and was an avid New England Patriots fan. He will be remembered for his jokes, sense of humor, and his loving and caring nature. He loved his family and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his mother, Tina; two siblings, Michelle (Jonathan) Buch of Sandy Creek and Anthony (Kristen O’Neill) Soluri of Watertown: 11 nieces and nephews; 3 great-nieces; 1 great-nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

