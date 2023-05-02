‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy...
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

In a sweet Instagram post, Wilson shared a photo of the couple holding a celebratory cake, writing, “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Hanks revealed that he had an instant spark with Wilson when they met, but the secret to their longevity is “that we got married for all the right reasons.”

Hanks and Wilson share two children together, Chet and Truman Hanks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Zachary Montgomery flyer
Police helping to find man reported missing
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

The scene at Highland and Walker
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody
Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has released a report on loneliness in the U.S.
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot."...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across...
Hochul signs measure expanding access to reproductive health care