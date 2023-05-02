Man indicted for allegedly shaking, injuring infant daughter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man faces more serious charges for allegedly shaking his infant daughter and causing a brain injury.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against 23-year-old Jason Osorio.

He’s now charged with assault in the first degree, reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was originally charged with reckless assault of a child.

According to the indictment, Osorio is accused of maliciously shaking his child back and forth and throwing her into a baby swing, causing a brain injury.

The incident allegedly happened in January in the town of LeRay. The child was four months old.

The indictment says it resulted in extensive medical treatment and protracted impairment of the victim’s health.

