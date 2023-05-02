Man indicted for allegedly shaking, injuring infant daughter

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man faces more serious charges for allegedly shaking his infant daughter and causing a brain injury.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against 23-year-old Jason Osorio.

He’s now charged with assault in the first degree, reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was originally charged with reckless assault of a child.

According to the indictment, Osorio is accused of maliciously shaking his child back and forth and throwing her into a baby swing, causing a brain injury.

The incident allegedly happened in January in the town of LeRay. The child was four months old.

The indictment says it resulted in extensive medical treatment and protracted impairment of the victim’s health.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Zachary Montgomery flyer
Police helping to find man reported missing
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Save Blind Bay sign
Customs still has sights set on Blind Bay, opponents feel ignored
Voting
Watertown lawmakers support keeping city poll sites open
Pine Street temporary housing facility
Watertown’s mayor getting calls about temporary housing facility residents
Thompson Park Golf Course
Golf course deal needs third party look, say 2 Watertown lawmakers