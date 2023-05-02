Marilyn K. “Toddy” Eveleigh, 83, of Brownville, NY, passed away April 30, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn K. “Toddy” Eveleigh, 83, of Brownville, NY, passed away April 30, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 21, 1939, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of Gaylord and Muriel (Mattraw) Hoselton.

She graduated from Brownville-Glen Park High School in 1956. The following year, she graduated from beautician school and opened her shop in her parent’s home in Brownville.

Toddy married Roswell L. Eveleigh on April 13, 1958, at the Brownville Episcopal Church. The couple resided on Military Road from 1967 until 1996, when they sold the family home to her daughter and her husband, Julie and Dave Deskins. They then relocated to the Brown Park apartments where they lived for the past 27 years.

Toddy enjoyed bingo, puzzles, gambling at the casino, eating out and attending sporting events. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of the Brownville Episcopal Church and the alter guild.

She is survived by her two daughters: Lori Evans and her companion John Ellingsworth, Dexter, and Julie (David) Deskins, Watertown; her grandchildren: Matthew and Cody Lee, Josh (Andrea) Evans, Benjamin (Lauren) Deskins and Ryan Deskins; a great-granddaughter, Marilyn L. Evans, as well as a great-granddaughter expected in July. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, as well as her siblings: Sally Chapman, William and Robert Hoselton.

Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Johnson Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Brownville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws for the Cause, Inc, 7846 Lewis Road, Blossvale, NY 13308 or the Friendly Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 45606 Grass Lake Road, Redwood, NY 13679.

