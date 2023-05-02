Mary Gene Mealus, 96, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Gene Mealus, 96, of 228 S. Clinton St., Carthage passed away on Monday evening, May 1,2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on September 18,1926 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Domenico and Paolina (Fiachetti) Misercola. She attended St. Anthony’s School in Watertown. Mary was married to Victor Davis and Robert Roshia and she raised a large family. She then was married to Harold F. Mealus for several years before Harold passed in 1983.

Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 789 and the VFW Auxiliary Post # 7227, both of Carthage. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, her glass of wine in the afternoon and reading her bible which she did daily .Mary placed her family first and she loved spending time with each and everyone of them.

She is survived by six daughters: Vickie (Bill) Mealus of Harrisville, Mary Jane (Bernie) Harvey of West Carthage, Robin Roshia of Watertown and Cindy (Ron) Mulvaney, Debbie Knapp and Tammy (Jack)Trowbridge, all of Carthage, three sons: LeRoy (Dawn) Davis of Harrisville, Terry (Cheri) Davis of Conway, AR and Frank Davis of Carthage, 21 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandchildren, a great great granddaughter and one on the way. She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Nichole (Davis) Oday and her sisters, Angeline, Gloria, Queenda and Gena, and brothers, Hank, Angelo, Pete and Guido Misercola.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 5 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. A burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be from 1-3pm prior to the service on Friday. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

