Mass for Thomas A. Portolese, 66, of Massena

Published: May. 2, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Portolese, age 66 who passed away on January 24, 2023 in Naples, Florida, will have a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday May 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Massena.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

