ONNY conductor search narrowed to 3

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - With its founding music director and conductor Kenneth Andrews retiring after 35 years, the Orchestra of Northern New York has narrowed its choice for a replacement to three candidates.

The orchestra’s search committee narrowed the field in a nationwide search. Andrews is set to retire July 1.

Selected were Michael Colburn of St. Albans, Vermont, Dr. Adrian Slywotzky of Potsdam, and Dr. Rachel Waddell of Rochester.

Colburn has a master’s in music degree from George Mason University, with a concentration in conducting. His undergraduate career began with two years at the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam and finished at Arizona State University. Currently, he is the music director and conductor of the Me2 Orchestra in Burlington, Vermont.

Slywotzky earned his doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Michigan. He has two master’s degrees in orchestral conducting and violin performance from the Yale School of Music. Currently, he is the director of orchestras at the Crane School of Music.

Waddell earned her doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and her master’s in orchestral conducting from Northern Arizona University. Currently, she is the director of orchestral activities in the Arthur Satz Department of Music at the University of Rochester, and the music director for the University of Rochester Orchestras.

Each of the three finalists will guest conduct during the 2023-2024 season.

Colburn will conduct the orchestra’s fall concert on October 28 and 29, Slywotzky will conduct the winter concert scheduled for January 27 and 28, and Waddell will conduct the spring concert set for April 27 and 28.

All three concerts will be performed in Potsdam and Watertown. Musicians and audience members can provide feedback on each candidate before a final selection is made in May 2024.

