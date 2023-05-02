Philip J. Lyman, 73, native of Watertown

Published: May. 2, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Philip J. Lyman, 73, of Syracuse, NY, passed away on April 24, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with his family by his side.

Philip was born on October 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, the son of Frederick and Phyllis (Frank) Lyman. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1967. Philip attended LeMoyne College and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Empire State College. He retired in 2011 from Jefferson County as mental health counselor but was known as an accomplished chef and pastry chef in his younger years. A marriage to Theresa A. Capone ended in divorce, but the couple remained close friends.

Philip was a humble, philanthropic, and devoted Catholic. His faith, the church and charity were integral components of his life. At the time of his death, he was a parishioner and lector at St. Vincent de Paul parish in Syracuse. He took great pride in his duties as a lector at mass and was grateful for the opportunity.

Philip had an exceptional command of the English language and read everything from C.S. Lewis to history to the Bible to Frederick Forsyth. He also enjoyed classical music, anything Ella Fitzgerald, Stewart’s ice cream (especially Adirondack Bear Paw), chocolate (especially Godiva), dogs and golfing. He did his part in protecting the environment and later became an avid gardener/landscaper. Philip was also a lifelong fan of the New York Giants. However, his proudest accomplishment in life was his family.

Surviving are his sons, Seamus (Erin) of Syracuse and Paul (Sarah) of Baldwinsville; grandchildren Aiden, Oliver, Maxwell and Elise; brothers Francis (Judy) of Annapolis, MD, Jerome (Carol) of Miami, FL, Stephen (Ann) of Caroga Lake, NY, Timothy of Brockport, NY; sisters-in-law Kathleen of Albany, NY, and Deborah of Falls Church, VA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends (both lifelong and new). Besides his parents, three brothers (Daniel, Nicholas and Christopher) and a sister-in-law, Marcia, all died before him.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament parish https://www.wesharegiving.org/app/giving/WeShare-3458?tab=home.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

