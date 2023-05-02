Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis after report of a shot fired in a TV station’s lobby.

Memphis police say the suspect was taken into custody after 1 p.m. and say the armed person was sheltered inside Ubee’s, a hamburger restaurant, for more than an hour.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman
Minimum Wage
Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise
Zachary Montgomery flyer
Police helping to find man reported missing
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has released a report on loneliness in the U.S.
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot."...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to reproductive health care across...
Hochul signs measure expanding access to reproductive health care